The bride is overjoyed after a volunteer diver discovers her wedding ring in Lake Windermere.

A bride has expressed her delight after a diver discovered her husband’s wedding ring, which he had misplaced in a lake on the day they wedded.

Annabelle Balchin, 22, revealed how Lake District Divers volunteer Angus Hosking found the white-gold ring from Lake Windermere in Cumbria, which is etched with the couple’s initials.

Mrs Balchin, a customer service advisor at NFU Mutual, married canal boat maker Mick Balchin, 30, on Thursday at Town Head Estate in Windermere.

During the heat wave that day, they and their wedding guests took a plunge in the lake from a private jetty on the estate.

Mrs Balchin, who was on her honeymoon in Wales, said, “On Thursday it was 33 degrees, so we and all our friends decided to go for a swim in the evening.”

“We were all jumping from the jetty, and my husband refused to remove his wedding ring.

“It slid right off when he was jumping in — he felt it slide off when he leaped off the jetty.”

The next morning, the pair called Lake District Divers and were “relieved” when Mr Hosking returned the ring “within minutes.”

“They found it within five minutes of being in the water. Mrs Balchin, from Sedbergh, Cumbria, said, “We were extremely overjoyed.”

“We tried not to be too concerned, but it was a significant financial investment, we had it inscribed, and it had sentimental meaning.

“We had just exchanged rings and performed our vows, so we were genuinely just scared, so it was a huge relief.”

Mrs Balchin stated that they offered Mr Hosking money, but he would only accept a donation to a gofundme account as a token of appreciation.