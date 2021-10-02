The Brian Laundrie Search Is ‘Even Harder’ For Law Enforcement In The Gabby Petito Case.

Brian Laundrie, who remains a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s killing, has been gone for nearly two weeks since her body was discovered in Wyoming and three weeks since she was reported missing.

Laundrie has been missing since September 17, just a few days after Petito’s mother reported her missing after not hearing from her since late August. Laundrie’s behavior after her last communication with her family raised issues as the search for her heated up and took social media by storm, especially after it was learned he had gone back to Florida in his fiancée’s vehicle without her on Sept. 1—and then refused to notify her worried relatives. On Sept. 14, he allegedly told his parents he was going hiking at the Carlton Reserve near his North Port home, and he hasn’t been seen since.

Experts told CNN that as time passes and no evidence of the 23-year-old emerges, the search for him becomes more difficult, especially since he appears to have gone off the grid, leaving his phone and wallet behind, making him more difficult to locate.

“Unlike other fugitives or missing people, we usually have cause to suspect they’re in a populated area,” said Bryanna Fox, a former FBI special agent and associate professor in the University of South Florida’s criminology department. “In this situation, it appears that he attempted to go off the grid and is no longer a member of society. As a result, finding him becomes even more difficult.”

The majority of the hunt for Laundrie has taken place at the 25,000-acre Reserve, which is characterized by swampy terrain and alligator-infested rivers. If Laundrie did indeed go to the Reserve, the ability to trace him is becoming increasingly difficult due to the weather.

“A body can start to skeletonize in less than five to seven days down in Florida during the warm and wet season,” said Chris Boyer, executive director of the National Association for Search and Rescue. “And you can lose a lot of evidence that way with predators.”

Many people believe Laundrie never went to the Reserve and instead went somewhere else. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, who has also become engaged in the search, has stated that he believes Laundrie traveled to the Fort De Soto Campground, despite a warning from one of Gabby Petito’s best friends. Brief News from Washington Newsday.