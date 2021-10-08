The Brian Laundrie Manhunt: Campsite Remains Discovered In Florida’s Carlton Reserve

Authorities hunting for Brian Laundrie in Florida’s Carlton Reserve have apparently discovered evidence of a recently used campground. Visitors are not permitted to enter the 24,565-acre park at this time.

Brian’s father had been requested by law police to join the search effort at Carlton Reserve and show them the tracks his son had taken. Following the discovery, they opted to pursue the search on their own, CNN said, citing a family source.

North Port Police declined to comment, claiming that the FBI was in charge of the investigation and that the department would not make such judgments. “If it was accurate, the FBI would have to answer,” Josh Taylor, a police department spokesperson, told CNN.

Brian’s father, Christopher, will be supporting authorities in the search for his son, according to the Laundry family’s attorney.

“Law enforcement asked Chris Laundrie to assist them in their hunt for Brian in the preserve today,” Steve Bertolino stated. “Because the reserve is closed to the public, Chris hasn’t been able to look for Brian at the only area Chris and Roberta feel he could be.” Brian, who has been missing since September 13, is a person of interest in YouTuber Gabby Petito’s death. When she went missing, the pair was on a cross-country journey.

Petito allegedly told a cop on Aug. 12 that her fiance didn’t believe in her ambition to become a blogger. When she was alone for nearly a week in Salt Lake City after Brian traveled home to Florida, she managed to submit an eight-minute video, according to FOX News.

The video, titled “VAN LIFE | Beginning Our Van Life Journey,” was posted to her YouTube channel Nomadic Statik on Aug. 19, just two days after Brian left for Florida.

Brian had to return to Florida without Peitio because he needed to get certain items and “close a storage facility to save money,” according to Bertolino.

Petito’s first blog video has already earned over five million views. Her voyage was also documented on her Instagram account, and she was in the process of developing her own website at the time of her death.