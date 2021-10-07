The Brian Laundrie Drone Search Expands in the Carlton Reserve.

The search for Brian Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve in Florida appears to have intensified in the third week, when authorities in the region were sighted using a huge drone.

WFLA reported several unmarked police enforcement vehicles driving into the wildlife reserve around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, after several days of more scaled-back attempts.

Right now, aerials from the Carlton Reserve.

We’ve witnessed more police activity recently.

Since his parents reported him missing on September 17, the search for Laundrie, the single person of interest in the death of his 22-year-old fiancée Gabby Petito, has been ongoing.

Laundrie’s family initially told police that he was last seen going for a trek at the reserve on September 14, but they now claim that he left their home on September 13 in a statement sent through their attorney.

Attorney Steven Bertolino stated, “The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain occurrences.” “Following more conversation with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang’s presence at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, Sept. 15, we now believe Brian left the preserve on Monday, Sept. 13.” Petito’s remains were discovered on September 19 in Teton County, Wyoming. Her death was ruled a homicide by Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.