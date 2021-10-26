The boy who stabbed a man in the heart claims he was acting in self-defense.

Because he came at him with a knife, a boy who stabbed a man in the heart claims it was in self-defense.

Connor Dockerty, 23, died on April 19 after being stabbed four times in an alleged “revenge” incident in Huyton.

Two young boys, who deny his murder but cannot be identified due to their age, went on trial today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutors claim Boy A, who was 14 at the time and is now 15, killed Mr Dockerty while armed with two knives.

They claim Boy B, who was 15 at the time but is now 16, “instigated” the attack after Mr Dockerty got into an argument with his girlfriend.

Boy A said he had been at home when he was apprehended and denied being a suspect observed on a red mountain bike.

Prosecutor Tania Griffiths, QC, said: “Boy A now admits that he was the one who stabbed and killed Connor Dockerty that night.

“He claims that he initially told lies in his police interview, stating that he was at home at the time, since he was panicked.”

Ms Griffiths stated that Boy A had been “compelled to recognize the weight of evidence against him” and “change tack” because it was “not a case of lying out of panic.”

She stated, ” “His new line of defense is self-defense. He now claims that Connor attacked him with a knife, forcing him to defend himself.

“The prosecution claims that this is yet another set of lies, that there is no evidence to back up Boy A’s new allegation other than his own, and that it is an opportunistic attempt to accuse someone who is no longer here to speak for themselves.”

Mr Dockerty was stabbed at 8 p.m. and died within an hour of the two lads’ “planned attack,” according to Ms Griffiths.

“Boy B, we argue, not only participated in this joint attack, but he appears to have initiated it, in retaliation for Connor’s betrayal of his girlfriend,” she claimed.

The “trigger,” according to Ms Griffiths, was a “small verbal altercation” between Mr Dockerty and three girls in Kingsway.

Mr Dockerty, who was riding a black Ghost, appeared after the girls crossed Liverpool Road, according to the prosecutor. “The summary has come to an end.”