The Boy Scouts Insurer contributes $800 million to the largest fund for sex abuse victims in US history.

As part of the Boy Scouts of America’s (BSA) bankruptcy case, one of the BSA’s largest insurers has tentatively agreed to donate $800 million to the fund for victims of sex abuse when they were Boy Scouts, raising the total settlement fund to nearly $2.6 billion.

Century Indemnity Co. and its affiliates will pay $800 million in exchange for avoiding additional liability for the thousands of abuse allegations the BSA is presently dealing with, according to attorneys.

The payout would be the largest in US history for sexual abuse with a total value of $2.6 billion. The approximately 82,000 claimants have until December 28 to vote on a reorganization plan for the BSA, which would finish the compensation fund, which is now worth roughly $31,600 per victim.

The plan that will be voted on states that the Boy Scouts and its roughly 250 local councils must contribute up to $820 million in cash and property to the fund.

In February 2020, the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in order to be protected from the 275 lawsuits that were pending at the time and to build a fund to settle them. Over 82,000 claims have already been filed by individuals who claim to have been sexually abused as youngsters.

The official abuse claimants committee, which was appointed by the United States bankruptcy trustee, is charged with representing the best interests of all 82,000 claimants, despite the fact that it represents a small portion of the potential liabilities that insurance companies and the BSA could face.

The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice, a collection of legal firms representing roughly 18,000 plaintiffs, claims that the latest settlement is a reason for victims to vote for the proposed reorganization plan so that the fund can be disbursed to the claimants.

The plan also includes compensation agreements with The Hartford, another of the Boy Scouts' biggest insurers, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon church, which was the BSA's former largest troop sponsor. The Mormons have agreed to give $250 million to the victims' fund, and the Hartford has promised to pay $787 million. Both entities would be absolved from any further liability related to child sex abuse in exchange.