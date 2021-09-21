The Boy Scouts have proposed a plan that would absolve thousands of people of sexual abuse charges.

The Boy Scouts of America have suggested a new bankruptcy plan that would exempt thousands of people from culpability in the sexual abuse allegations against the organization.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often known as the Mormon church, and one of the organization’s biggest insurers, The Hartford, will pay millions to a fund for sexual assault victims as part of the new settlement.

The Mormon church has agreed to pay $250 million and the Hartford has agreed to pay $787 million. In exchange, both parties would be free of any further liabilities arising from allegations of child sexual abuse lodged against the organization.

The settlements were regarded as “grossly unfair” by the official committee created to represent abuse claims, who assessed the liability exposure of Boy Scouts insurers at more than $100 billion.

On Tuesday, a Delaware court refused to postpone a crucial hearing that will determine whether the Boy Scouts of America can emerge from bankruptcy later this year with a reorganization plan that will compensate thousands of men who claim they were sexually molested as youths.

In February 2020, the Boy Scouts of America, based in Irving, Texas, filed for bankruptcy protection, hoping to stop hundreds of individual lawsuits and establish a fund for men who claim they were molested as youngsters by scoutmasters and others. Although the organization was facing 275 lawsuits at the time, the bankruptcy case currently has 82,500 sexual assault claims.

The judge will decide whether the Boy Scouts’ explanation of a reorganization plan filed in July provided sufficient information for abuse claimants and other creditors at Tuesday’s hearing, which was scheduled more than a month ago.

Several major stakeholders requested that the hearing be postponed for at least three weeks so that they may analyze and file objections to a revised plan that was filed just days ago. The official committee created to represent abuse claims, as well as various law firms and insurance companies, requested the delay. A delay was also justified, according to the US bankruptcy trustee, due to unanswered questions about the revised plan and the filing of hundreds of pages of plan documentation on the eve of the hearing. This is a condensed version of the information.