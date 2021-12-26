The Boxing Day’miracle’ on ITV Coronation Street had fans in tears.

Jude Riordan, who plays Sam on Coronation Street, has left fans in tears as he speaks for the first time since his mother’s death.

After his mother’s death, Sam, played by Jude, spoke for the first time tonight.

In a tragic instance of mistaken identity, criminal Harvey killed Natasha Blakeman while attempting to assassinate Sam’s stepmother, Leanne Battersby.

Sam has stayed silent since her death as he tries to come to terms with her death.

Fans were ecstatic to hear Sam speak again – though briefly – as he did so through the walkie-talkies Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) received for Christmas.

“Sam finally spoke!” one person wrote. #corrie I’ve missed hearing his lil lovely voice.” “Wow, Sam talking, that’s incredible. It’s wonderful to see how Hope has aided him. A second added, “#Corrie.”

“Sam’s talking, it’s a Boxing Day miracle!!” said a third. “Good to hear your voice again, Sammy #Corrie,” a fourth wrote, “#Corrie#[email protected]” Fans of the ITV soap were in tears as they listened to Sam’s emotional goodbye to his mother in a letter he wrote for her following her tragic death.

“Did I tell you I loved you, Mum?” “Did you know anyway?” he asked, “Did I speak the exact words?” Because I’m afraid you didn’t, and I’m afraid I backed away when you kissed me with your sticky strawberry lip gloss because I’m not a fan of sticky strawberry lip gloss.

“I’m afraid that when you asked me to dance in the kitchen with you, I didn’t dance enough,” he said. I don’t know why I didn’t spin you like you spun me, but I should have.

“I’m afraid I pushed you out of my bed in the mornings because your toes were so chilly, not because I didn’t love you.” Mum, I love you so much, but it’s too late now.”