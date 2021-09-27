The Boston Fed’s chief, who was embroiled in a trading scandal, has decided to retire early due to health concerns.

Eric Rosengren, the president of the Boston Federal Reserve, is slated to step down on Thursday due to medical concerns. He was recently involved in a trading scandal.

Rosengren wrote to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday, stating that his kidney functions have considerably deteriorated and that he is eligible for a kidney transplant in June 2020.

Rosengren claimed that the job’s stress has exacerbated his health issues, forcing him to retire nine months ahead of planned. Rosengren was set to retire when he reached the obligatory retirement age of 65 in June 2022.

In his letter, Rosengren wrote, “It has been a privilege to serve at the Federal Reserve for 35 years, 14 of them in this post, and to be continually engaged in advancing the economic and financial well-being of our country and New England.”

Rosengren was embroiled in a scandal prior to his announcement, with the Wall Street Journal and other sites reporting that he was involved in trading asset types that were bailed out by the Fed last year.

Rosengren was said to own shares in four different real estate investment trusts and to have made several acquisitions and sells in a variety of securities. Rosengren said that his actions were compliant with Fed ethics requirements, but his past warnings about an overheating housing market and advocacy for a weaning off of asset purchases created an uneasy impression of a conflict of interest.

Rosengren’s retirement announcement made no mention of the corruption claims.

Powell and Dallas Fed President Fred Kaplan are among the other Fed officials implicated in the affair.

In their own statements, Rosengren’s Fed colleagues lauded his contributions to the central bank. Rosengren’s “three decades of dedicated public service” and “relentless focus” on developing a more stable financial system were lauded by Chairman Powell. He went on to say that the departing Boston police chief would be missed.

Rosengren’s efforts, his focus on “Main Street economic challenges,” and his “unique” combination of leadership skills were also praised by Dr. Christina Paxson, president of Brown University and head of the bank’s board of directors.

Rosengren started his work at the Boston Fed in 1985 and rose through the ranks to become the bank’s president in July 2007.