The boss of the hospital bomber claims that the ‘lovely polite’ pizza chef was ‘brainwashed.’

After learning that a former employee was the man who detonated a bomb outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a takeout owner claims he is “still in shock.”

Emad Al-Swealmeen, 32, was in the back of a cab that detonated just before 11 a.m. on Sunday outside the front entrance of the Crown Street maternity facility.

Before the vehicle was consumed by flames, the driver, David Perry, managed to leap from the vehicle seconds after the explosion.

Police surround a street tied to a terror investigation, with live updates.

Al-Swealmeen, who had been in the UK since 2014, had been plotting the attack from approximately April this year and had assembled the device at a house in Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park, according to counter-terrorism police.

It was discovered today. Around five or six years ago, Al-Swealmeen was an unassuming and respected pizza chef at Eatza Pizza on Seaforth Road in Seaforth.

And the proprietor claims that he was compelled to close last night after hearing rumors that a “group of thugs” was plotting an attack because of the restaurant’s ties to Al-Swealmeen.

“He worked for me for a few months,” the owner, who did not want to be identified, told The Washington Newsday.

“He was a really wonderful guy with the customers, extremely polite, pleasant, and respectful.” If I recall well, he was normal at the time, and there was no reason to believe he could do such a thing.

“However, it has occurred. He may have met other people after he departed, and they brainwashed him, used him, or whatever else they did to him.

“I know he was born a Muslim, but many asylum seekers convert to Christianity, and he was attending church regularly at the time, but I just hire anyone; I don’t care about religion or color; I only care if they are kind to clients.”

“At the moment, there was nothing wrong. He wasn’t a zealot.” “I was in disbelief, I couldn’t believe it,” the takeaway manager said of the moment he discovered the reality.

“To be honest, I’m still stunned.”

He also told The Washington Newsday that he "did not remember" if he had seen confirmation paperwork.