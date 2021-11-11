The boss has asked his employees to stop eating hot breakfast at work, and they have agreed.

After being warned to cease heating her breakfasts at work, a staff member put her problem online and received support from the internet.

The office worker resorted to Mumsnet to ask if they were being “irrational” in their opposition to the decision.

The employee explained that she doesn’t always have time to eat breakfast before work and instead opts for “sometimes something cold, sometimes something that needs a minute or two in the staff microwave,” such as eggs and beans, which she eats in the office.

“I’m very new to my work, but no one has ever addressed it as an issue in the two months that others have noticed me doing this, even my line manager,” they added.

“I work full-time, 9-5, and spend the most of my time in front of a computer, doing work that takes a lot of concentration. I recognize the significance of taking regular pauses to avoid staring at a device, but don’t make fun of me.” They also mentioned that it takes about the same amount of time as making a mug of tea.

“All of a sudden, my line manager pulled me aside and told me that “it had been noticed” that I was heating up my breakfast and that I was no longer to do so because it was work time, that the microwave and toaster were only for lunch breaks, unless I decided to split my break between both,” they wrote.

“This seems absurd to me because it just takes 5 minutes and I can eat it at my desk while working. If they get into social interaction with coworkers, I’ve seen colleagues go for much longer than this.” Breaks during work are excellent for productivity, according to studies, but they are usually taken midway through rather than at the beginning. The attentional resources of the human brain diminish over a long period of focused on a task, according to a 2011 University of Illinois study.

“When you’re working on a long activity (like studying for a final test or doing your taxes), it’s ideal to take short breaks. Short mental pauses would actually assist you in remaining concentrated on your activity “Professor Alejandro Lleras, the primary researcher, told Fast Company.

Despite the well-known advantages of breaks, This is a condensed version of the information.