The borough of Merseyside has been dubbed the UK’s ‘gambling capital.’

According to a research released earlier this year by Public Health England, Knowsley is the gambling capital of the UK, with more individuals gambling frequently in the borough than anywhere else in the country.

The borough is one of the poorest in the country, with residents dealing with a variety of difficulties related to chronic poverty and hardship.

According to the survey, out of a group of 19 local authority areas with significantly greater gambling levels than anyplace else in the country, Knowsley has the highest levels of gaming.

According to a report released by Public Health England in September, nearly 80% of people in Knowsley gambled in the previous 12 months, compared to 68 percent in Liverpool, 67 percent in Wirral, 65 percent in Sefton, and 60 percent in St Helens, while some areas of the country have rates as low as 23%.

While regular gambling and problem gambling are not inextricably linked, according to the report, “the most socioeconomically deprived and disadvantaged groups in England have the lowest gambling participation rates, but the highest levels of harmful gambling, and they are also the most vulnerable to harm.”

“As a result, if no measures are taken to alleviate the situation, hazardous gambling is likely to exacerbate existing health disparities.”

Because Knowsley is one of the most destitute boroughs in the country and has the highest gambling rates, the amount of harm caused by the pastime is becoming a rising source of concern for the local council.

In an attempt to address some of the harmful effects of gambling, Knowsley Council proposed several changes to its licensing regime when the three-year review of the borough’s gambling licensing policy came up for discussion earlier this year, including moving from yearly to six-monthly inspections of gambling premises.

Knowsley Council's consumer protection officer Alan Shone gave councillors a breakdown of the 34 licensed gambling premises in the borough at a meeting of the sustainable borough scrutiny committee in September, with 17 in Huyton accounting for nearly half of all betting shops in the borough, 11 in Kirkby, and the rest.