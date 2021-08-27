The book was returned to the library 27 years after it was due.

It’s simple to keep a library book for a few extra days, or even a week, after it’s due. One reader, however, returned their copy of The Perennial Philosophy to the Hamilton Public Library in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, 27 years after it was borrowed.

A tweet from the library said, “Look what #TeamHPL found in one of our drop boxes recently!” “This book was first checked out from HPL in 1980 and was last checked out on December 13, 1993. In 2009, a new edition was published. “Welcome back, misplaced one!”

The library’s director of collections and program development, Lisa Radha Weaver, told CBC she had no idea where the book had gone when it was taken off the shelf.

“We are aware that our novels take readers on many excursions in our city, country, and around the world,” she said. “We hope the book has enjoyed a wonderful few decades away from the Hamilton Public Library,” says the author.

According to the CBC, more than 7,000 library items are missing, but this represents less than 1% of the total collection. Items that were recorded as lost prior to December 2018 have been removed from the system.

The DVD collection, according to library representative Melanie Cummings, contains the most missing materials.

Although some library materials may take some time to return to the shelves, the library will welcome them back with open arms.

Weaver told CBC that overdues can occur because of creatures under the bed or because everything can slide to the bottom of a backpack. “Our members are more important to us than…the occasional overdues and misplaced items.”

Because the library decided to eliminate penalties in April of this year, the person who dropped off The Perennial Philosophy also avoided 27 years of late fees.

Weaver previously told the CBC that charging fines entails a lot of hard labor.

“The transaction, the accounting, and the reporting of that transaction…

When we looked at it, we saw there was no real advantage to the library and no real benefit to the membership,” she explained.

Weaver claims that her library patrons now feel more at ease utilizing the facility and are less concerned about returning overdue materials.

