The ‘Bonnie and Clyde of MAGA World’ are subpoenaed by the Committee on January 6th.

Jennifer Lawrence’s subpoena by the January 6 committee coincided with her comparison to another Hollywood legend, as her namesake is a well-known actor.

Lawrence and her partner, Dustin Stockton, have been added to a growing list of people the congressional committee wants to testify about the events surrounding the violence in the US Capitol by supporters of ex-President Donald Trump.

Prior to Monday’s revelation, Politico dubbed the couple the “Bonnie and Clyde of MAGA world,” comparing their acts to the counterculture combo played by Faye Dunnaway and Warren Beatty in the film Bonnie and Clyde.

According to the tabloid, the pair held a series of demonstrations in November following Trump’s loss in the election.

@freedlander features Dustin Stockton and Jen Lawrence, the organizers of the Save America demonstration at the Ellipse on January 6, for @politico.

“They spoke to me for this story, in part, because they believed they might vindicate themselves,” says the author. Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) November 19, 2021 https://t.co/PqdlgRqSEj “If we allow them steal the election from President Trump, we will never get it back,” Stockton told the gathering at the highest-profile event, with Lawrence standing next to him. The event on January 6 was “the climax of work they had been undertaking for the preceding decade,” according to the essay, which “far before” the election conspiracy, QAnon, and even Trump’s political career.

“They rode the crest of a populist tsunami that became greater than anyone could have predicted,” Politico reported, adding that their goals included “toppling the establishment of both parties and the government itself.”

The pair desired a government that was “closer to the people, closer to God, and closer to the Constitution,” as they put it.

According to a June report by ProPublica, the couple had expressed concerns to the White House about the “potential threat” on January 6. The demonstrators, Lawrence added, were not there for a “flower contest,” but rather “because they are unhappy.” The January 6 committee’s press statement Monday appeared to corroborate Politico and ProPublica’s claims.

Stockton was accused of “advocating unfounded statements” about the election’s outcome and of “reportedly assisting” in post-election planning, according to the report. This is a condensed version of the information.