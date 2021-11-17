The bombing suspect in the United Kingdom is a ‘dedicated Christian,’ according to police, who claim he acted alone and planned the attack for months.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect murdered in a Liverpool cab explosion spent at least six months making the device and appeared to have acted alone.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, got into a taxi on Sunday morning and requested to be brought to Liverpool Women’s Hospital. An explosive device was detonated when Al Swealmeen arrived at the hospital.

David Perry, the taxi driver, was hurt while attempting to flee the vehicle.

According to the Associated Press, the motivation for the attack is still unknown.

Al Swealmeen, who was born in Iraq and converted to Christianity, was a fervent follower, according to clerics at two Liverpool churches.

Al Swealmeen rented property in Liverpool in April, according to Russ Jackson, the chief of counterterrorism policing for northwest England. Since then, he added, the suspect has been making “related purchases” for an explosive device.

The Liverpool Women’s Hospital focuses on gynecology, midwifery, postnatal care, and pregnancy termination, among other things. The hospital was not the planned target, according to investigators.

According to ABC News, four males in their twenties were detained as part of the inquiry under the Terrorism Act but were freed on Monday. The detectives were satisfied with the accounts the guys offered when interviewed, according to Jackson.

Jackson also told the news outlet that while authorities have a better knowledge of the device and how it was put together, they still need to figure out a lot of information regarding the incident.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Al Swealmeen was treated for mental illness in the past, according to police.

According to authorities, he asked for asylum in the United Kingdom in 2014 but was denied. What his legal status was at the time of the blast is unknown.

Al Swealmeen was a “dedicated Christian,” according to Joy Gambardella, a lay reader at the city’s Emmanuel Church.

“He used to enjoy baking and even took a baking class.” “He was also a pizza maker,” Gambardella added. “He used to bake and sell cakes for the church.”

“I never, ever thought he could have done something like that.”

David Perry, the cab driver, managed to flee the burning vehicle before it caught fire. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then released.

The official threat from the United Kingdom. This is a condensed version of the information.