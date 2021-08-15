The Bombed Out Church in Liverpool will host four family shows.

The theatre performances will take place in September, and youngsters will be able to participate in four distinct activities.

The performances are part of the Liverpool Theatre Festival, which runs from September 1 to September 12 at St Luke’s.

The news comes as the Liverpool Theatre Festival has announced a slew of concerts at the church, including musicals, stand-up comedy, and opera.

Four daytime shows will be held in The Bombed Out Church over the course of two weekends.

The following shows are on the family show schedule:

‘When Another Dragon Roars,’ a puppetry show presented by Altered Scale and Petite Ullaloom, is the first in the series.

The 45-minute performance is about family, dragons, and emotions, with the plot defined as follows: ” The two of them are going camping — to get away from it all. To spend some quality time together. Alfie, like his mother, finds it difficult to communicate. They tell stories about dragons – terrifying, sad, furious, and hilarious – and learn that emotions, like dragons, are fickle creatures. Sometimes they have to be tamed, and other times they have to be let go.”

At 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 4th. Tickets are £14 for adults and £12 for children.

The production stars Sam Conlon as Auntie May and Asa Murphy as Moggy D, and is a musical adaption of Asa Murphy’s children’s book “BOING…MEOW!”

Auntie May and her beloved cat Stanley go missing while hunting for the perfect sleeping site in the story. Throughout the 50-minute show, audience members join Auntie May in her hunt for Stanley, which includes dancing, singing, and participatory games.

At 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 5th. Tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for children.

This September, the Boaty Theatre Company will perform an adaption of one of Shakespeare’s most renowned tales, “Twelfth Night.” The two-hour show follows a bunch of pirates who take over a small town and the efforts of the town’s leaders to fight back.

