The Bombed Out Church in Liverpool will host an outdoor Halloween film festival.

As part of its scary film festival, St Luke’s Bombed Out Church in Liverpool is showing 14 horror flicks this Halloween.

What better way to enjoy a frightful film than by wrapping yourself in a blanket and sipping a hot chocolate outside in the heart of one of Liverpool’s oldest venues.

From legendary 1980s horrors to family-friendly frightening movies, the terrifying film festival runs from October 31 through November 7.

The annual Halloween parade in Liverpool’s city center will return in 2021.

The Bombed Out Church’s bar will be open, providing hot chocolate, alcoholic hot beverages, Prosecco, and other refreshments. A variety of snacks will also be available for purchase.

The event’s organizers ask attendees to bring their own blankets, pillows, and warm clothing.

Tickets are currently on sale for £11 apiece.