The Bombed Out Church has opened a massive clear marquee bar with mulled wine, cider, and other beverages.

At the city’s famed St Luke’s Bombed Out Church, a massive new marquee bar and light display has debuted.

The popular establishment hosts a variety of events throughout the year, but in winter it will be hosting a massive winter bar in a clear marquee with views of the night sky.

The Bombed Out Church has also created a holiday light display with a woodland theme that will be on display until December 19 on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings.

The Cantanti Choir will perform at the Magic Chancel Light display on Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m.

Snowflake projections created by local primary school students in response to the question “what’s most important to you?” are featured in the exhibit.

There’s also a display of plans for community-based gardening and improvement of the church’s gardens at St Luke’s Bombed Out Church. St Luke’s will provide educational materials about the value of wildlife and how people can help wildlife at home.

Its heated transparent marquee bar is currently set up in the wrap-around gardens, serving holiday beverages such as boozy hot chocolates, spiced cider, and mulled wine, as well as snacks and hot cuisine on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can make a reservation for a visit to St Luke’s Garden Bar by clicking here.

There is no need to make a reservation to witness the Magic Chancel light show. On the day of the event, donations will be accepted at the door.