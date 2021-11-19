The bomb squad is back on the streets of South Liverpool.

Tensions in the south Liverpool street at the center of a terror inquiry are still high.

As the investigation into Sunday’s Women’s Hospital blast continues, the Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal squad was back in Rutland Avenue today.

The Washington Newsday reports that residents on the neighborhood have been advised that their street may be closed for several more days after it was first closed on Sunday lunchtime.

Police can’t rule out the possibility that the terror attack was ‘totally unintended.’

People living on the street are permitted to leave and return to their homes, but must sign in and out with officials at the cordon, and are advised to go only for essential journeys.

Last night, the bomb disposal squad was seen in the roadway before departing and returning today.

The vehicle, it is believed, has recently left the roadway again.

“Obviously, seeing the bomb disposal unit lingering on the street is alarming, and with such little information, it’s sure to be worrying for locals,” said Jon Egan, a resident of Rutland Avenue.

According to anti-terror police, Rutland Avenue is currently the center of their investigations.

Emad Al Swealmeen is suspected of planning his bomb assault for at least seven months, with authorities tracing the purchase of bomb-making materials back to April 2021, around the time he started renting a flat on Rutland Avenue.

Al Swealmeen also booked and obtained the taxi that he would later blow up and die in from the street in south Liverpool on Sunday morning, according to police.

The force released more information about the device he used in the attack today in an update.

Russ Jackson, Assistant Chief Constable, said: “Although we still have a lot of scientific work to perform on the device to figure out what built it up, we’ve learned a lot in the last five days.

“It was created with homemade dynamite and had shrapnel in the form of ball bearings attached to it.

“We believe it would have caused major injury or death if it had detonated in a different situation.

“We still don’t know how or why the device exploded at the time it occurred, but we’re not ruling out any possibilities.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”