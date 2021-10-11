The bomb scare that forced a NYC flight to make an emergency landing was a complete blunder.

According to accounts, a woman mistook a fellow airline passenger’s antique camera for a bomb and forced an emergency landing in New York on an American Airlines aircraft from Indianapolis over the weekend.

The New York Daily News claimed, citing unnamed sources, that American Airlines Flight 4817, operated by Republic Airways, made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport in Queens shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

“The aircraft landed safely, and all customers deplaned without incident,” American Airlines said in a statement to ABC 7, citing a “possible security problem” as the reason for the emergency landing.

According to the New York Daily News, a woman traveling with her husband and children on the same flight mistook a vintage camera enthusiast onboard for a would-be bomber.

According to the outlet’s sources, the man, who was sitting in the same row as the woman’s husband, was observed browsing through movies and photographs of vintage cameras, but the woman mistook him for searching up bomb-making instructions.

According to sources, he later took out his own camera and adjusted it, convincing the woman that he was putting a timer on a detonator.

The man with the camera and the woman’s identity were not revealed.

According to sources, the individual was taken into custody by Port Authority officials and federal authorities and held for several hours before being given the all-clear. His two checked luggage were also reportedly hauled off the plane and examined.

“The JTTF (Joint Terrorism Task Force), the FBI, and the Port Authority Police Department found that the passenger had committed no illegal acts, and he was freed,” said Thomas Topousis, a spokesperson for the Port Authority.

“Nothing hazardous was on the airplane,” a representative for the US Department of Homeland Security told the Associated Press in an email.

A video shared on social media showed a man lying face down on the alleged LaGuardia runway, with two rescue personnel kneeling by him. The man didn’t seem to be resisting.

There were no injuries reported among the 78 passengers and four crew members on board.

According to ABC 7, the man will not face charges because the incident was described as a “misunderstanding” by officials.