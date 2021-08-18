The Body Shop has announced the debut date for its new Christmas beauty calendars for 2021.

The Body Shop has unveiled their new Christmas beauty calendars for 2021.

Despite the fact that the holiday season is still four months away, a lot of merchants are launching advent calendars ahead of schedule to beat the competition.

The Ultimate Advent Calendar, the Big Advent Calendar, and the Share The Joy Advent Calendar are the three primary beauty advent calendars available this year from The Body Shop.

In recent years, advent calendars have become quite popular, especially since a trend away from traditional chocolate-based calendars has evolved.

Adults may now purchase cosmetics, drink, and domestic advent calendars, making the holiday more accessible.

In recent years, The Body Shop’s advent calendars have been a popular and must-have stocking stuffer, and this year’s offering is even bigger than before.

The calendars, which will be available on August 31, feature a festive pop-up design and are both recyclable and reusable.

From body butters and bath bubbles to shampoos and face masks, they all have a variety of The Body Shop goods within.

For additional information on the entire contents of each calendar, as well as how to purchase them, scroll below.

Inside Share the Joy, you’ll find a combination of 24 small treats from The Body Shop’s many collections.

Bathe in a variety of tub-transforming bath bubbles, new body butters with 96-hour hydration, and a Sheet Mask or two to soothe your skin during the holidays.

The calendar costs £55 (with contents worth £77) and will be available from The Body Shop on August 31.

The following is a list of the entire contents:

The following is a list of the entire contents:

Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash is a 60ml bottle of Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash. Exfoliating Gel Body Scrub with British Roses, 50ml 50ml Shea Body Butter 60ml Banana True Nourishing Shampoo 60ml of Banana Truly Nourishing Conditioner 28g Moringa Bath Bubble Watermelon Born Lippy Pot Lip Balm 10ml 30ml Pink Grapefruit Hand Cream 60ml Coconut Shower Cream Mango Body Butter (50ml) for Dry Skin Vitamin E sheet mask Mango Shower Gel 60ml 100g Coconut Soap 30ml strawberry hand cream 60ml strawberry shower gel 60ml Pink Grapefruit Shower Gel 60ml British Rose Shower Gel 28 g of pink grapefruit bath bubbles Vitamin C Glow Sheet Mask 28g Coconut Bath Bubble Hand Cream with Almond Milk and Honey (30ml) and Shower Cream with Almond Milk and Honey (30ml).