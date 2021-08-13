The body of an elderly man was discovered stuffed in a refrigerator; his grandson claims he was unable to afford last rites.

A 90-year-old man’s body was discovered crammed inside a fridge in a residence he shared with his grandson in a horrifying occurrence on Thursday. According to authorities, the deceased’s grandson kept the body in the refrigerator since he couldn’t afford a funeral.

The crime occurred in the Indian state of Telangana, and was discovered when neighbors noted the elderly victim had been absent for several days and complained about a terrible odor emanating from the property.

Balayya was the name of the deceased. According to The New Indian Express, he was living in a rented house in Warangal with his grandson, Nikhil, who is 26 years old.

Balayya’s wife died a few months ago from COVID-19. Since then, the man and his grandson have been living in seclusion. The two had no touch with their relatives or acquaintances, according to police.

When the old man was not seen in the last few days, neighbors were concerned. They decided to call the cops after smelling a foul odor coming from the house.

When officers arrived at the house, they discovered Nikhil alone. A search was conducted, and the man’s body was discovered crammed inside the refrigerator. Early symptoms of decomposition were visible on the body.

During questioning, Nikhil confessed that his grandfather had been ill for a long time and had died on Monday. According to authorities, Nikhil stated that he lacked the financial means to carry out his grandfather’s death rites and that he planned to do so after securing funds.

“Nikhil claimed that he stuffed Balayya’s body inside the fridge because he didn’t have enough money to perform his final rites,” a senior police official told The New Indian Express.

Despite allegations that Nikhil is mentally ill, police have taken him into prison after filing a suspicious death report.

Officers said the body had been submitted for autopsy and that the investigation’s future path would be determined only once they received the findings.

A mother and her daughter were discovered living with the decaying body of a 78-year-old man in the Indian city of Kolkata in July, in a similar situation. According to investigators, the person had been dead for more than a month when it was discovered.

The event was discovered after neighbors reported a foul odor coming from the house to the authorities. Officers discovered the two women living with the deceased and going about their daily lives when they arrived.