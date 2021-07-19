The body of a three-month-old baby was discovered inside a parked truck on the side of the road.

A three-month-old baby’s body was discovered stashed inside a parked small truck on the side of the road. The body was found firmly wrapped in a cloth by the vehicle’s driver.

According to The Times Of India, the incident occurred in the Indian state of Gujarat. According to the vehicle’s owner, Naresh Parmar, he abandoned his mini truck on the side of the road near his home on Thursday night. He discovered something in the trunk when he returned to his vehicle the next morning.

“I discovered something wrapped in a cloth in the trunk of my car. When I went to check it out, I discovered a dead infant boy inside, so I called the cops right away,” Parmar wrote in his complaint.

He quickly contacted neighbors and police, who discovered that the baby had died just hours before.

An autopsy was performed on the body, according to police sources. “A postmortem found that the infant was three months old, and we are still investigating the cause of death. A senior police official told The Indian Express that CCTV material is being examined and that additional investigation is underway.

It’s unclear whether the infant was alive when it was thrown into the truck. Unknown people have been charged with surreptitiously burying or disposing of an infant’s body, according to police.

According to recent studies, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in the number of children abandoned after birth.

Following the COVID outbreak, a non-profit recently reported a 20% spike in the number of newborns arriving at child adoption centers. According to experts, terminating an undesired pregnancy has become tough since all facilities have been shut down. Many people in India’s impoverished areas have resorted to leaving their newborns for the same reason.

A newborn was discovered hanging from the toilet window of a hospital in the Indian state of Telangana earlier this month, in a terrible example of abandonment. The newborn was allegedly slain before being hung from the window grill, according to police. Two women were seen heading inside the hospital with the infant on CCTV footage acquired from the hospital. A woman was spotted carrying the baby into the bathroom and locking the door.