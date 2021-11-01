The body of a teen rape victim was discovered hanging from a tree; the accused rapist is accused of murdering her.

Nearly a month after she was allegedly raped by a fellow villager, a 17-year-old girl’s lifeless body was discovered hanging from a tree near her house in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, authorities revealed.

According to The Times of India, the youngster was discovered on a tree in a sugarcane field around 100 yards from her home in the village of Ikona in Amroha district on Sunday. According to the outlet, a farmer discovered her body.

The relatives of the kid eventually filed a lawsuit against a villager named Monu Sharma, alleging that he was responsible for the girl’s death.

According to Adampur station house officer Sateesh Kumar Arya, Sharma reportedly raped the girl on Sept. 25, and a case was filed against him before to the minor’s death.

Sharma allegedly threatened to kill the girl and her family after the alleged incident, forcing them to drop their rape lawsuit against him.

According to the article, the girl’s family reported the alleged rape to police, but no action was done against Sharma.

Following the girl’s death, authorities filed a murder charge against Sharma under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, but the suspect remains at large.

According to Arya, the girl’s body has been submitted for autopsy.

In Maharashtra, India, a 16-year-old girl committed suicide after the guy accused of raping her was released on bail in June, according to police reports released in September.

According to senior inspector Nitin Phatangare of the Jaripatka police station, the nameless girl hanged herself from the ceiling of the home she shared with her father, stepmother, and brother in Nagpur.

According to authorities, the girl had been sad since her stepmother’s relative, who had been charged and detained for allegedly raping her in June, was freed on bond.

Following the girl’s death, a complaint of accidental death was filed, and her body was sent for a post-mortem, according to the police inspector.

The victims’ identities were withheld to preserve their privacy, as directed by the Supreme Court in cases involving sexual assault.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.