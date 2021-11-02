The body of a newlywed woman was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase dumped behind trees.

A few days after her wedding, a woman’s body was discovered put inside a suitcase discarded behind some trees in England.

On Sunday, the remains of the dead, Dawn Walker, were discovered near Halifax, West Yorkshire. The finding startled the victim’s friends and relatives, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Police have been questioning a 45-year-old man on suspicion of her murder, according to local media. The name of the culprit and his relationship with the victim, however, were unknown at the time.

The suspect is still in police custody, and no other persons of interest are being sought in connection with Walker’s killing.

The date the woman, who had a child, went missing is unknown, and the authorities have not released any information about her spouse. The victim’s age was also unknown.

“Dawn was a sound woman,” says the narrator. According to Yorkshire Live, a friend stated, “She got married on Wednesday, and now this has happened.” “She was discovered in the back of some trees, inside a suitcase.” She had been residing on Shirley Grove (nearby).” Walker was characterized by a friend as a warm and friendly woman who had aided others in need.

She described her as “the soundest person you could meet.” “She was warm and welcoming. When she was short, she even paid for a crippled man’s shopping.” Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s murder squad said they were looking into the incident and looking for any unusual behavior in the hours leading up to it.

“Our investigations into this event are still in the early stages,” Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles reportedly said. “We are particularly interested in speaking with the person who initially called us to make the report because they have not yet identified themselves to us.”

“I would also advise anyone who sees anything suspicious in the vicinity to phone 101 or use the 101Live Chat function on the website and report it to police, quoting log 1317 from October 31st.

Information can also be sent to Crimestoppers, a non-profit organization, by calling 0800 555 111.”