The body of a newborn baby was discovered inside a plastic bag dumped near the apartment stairwell.

In Malaysia, a newborn infant was discovered dead inside a plastic bag dropped near the stairwell of an apartment.

After discovering the bag on Wednesday, a restaurant delivery driver called the cops. According to the Borneo Post, it also included a note written in Malay that said “please call police or Imam.”

Officers discovered the infant inside the bag, wrapped in a rag.

The baby boy was delivered the same day, according to the initial investigation. An autopsy was performed on the body to identify the exact cause of death.

“A medical team at the scene confirmed the baby, who was thought to have been born six hours earlier, was dead, and his body was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for an autopsy,” Penampang police chief Mohd Haris Ibrahim told the Daily Express.

It’s unknown whether the infant was already dead when he was left there.

Aaron Sydny, a 28-year-old delivery worker, claimed this was the first time he had ever seen anything like it.

“I was on my way to pick up the products at the time, and I noticed the package with the letter…

I assumed there would be a baby in the gift as soon as I read the note. When I found out there was a baby in it, I was astonished and shivered,” he stated, according to local newspaper Sinar Harian [Google Translation].

A case of birth concealment by hidden disposal of dead bodies has been filed by the police. Depending on the results of the autopsy, the charges may change.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the child’s parents.

So far, no arrests have been made.