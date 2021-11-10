The body of a missing Georgia teacher has been discovered in Mexico, according to her family.

On Tuesday, school administrators at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, notified parents that Alexandra Morales, one of the school’s first-grade teachers, had gone missing.

Morales’ brother told WGCL-TV on Wednesday that his sister’s body was recovered in Mexico on Tuesday. According to the station, the circumstances surrounding Morales’ disappearance and death are being investigated.

Parents of Morales’ first-grade pupils received a letter from Benefield Elementary School Principal Shonda Gipson-Stevens informing them of the “troubling” news about Morales’ disappearance. Local media outlets received a copy of the letter.

Gipson-Stevens wrote in the letter that the school was aware of Morales’ recent plans to take some time off and had “prepared for her absence.” Morales, however, did not return to work as expected last week, according to the principal.

According to the letter, “her family has informed us that authorities are investigating her disappearance from her last known location in Guadalajara, Mexico.” Due to the ongoing nature of the inquiry, which she emphasized did not involve the school, Gipson-Stevens said that the school had no additional information to provide on Morales’ disappearance.

“I wanted to present you with this information so that you are prepared to answer questions from your kid if her absence continues,” Gipson-Stevens wrote, adding that the school would keep parents informed as further information became available.

Morales’ class was given a replacement teacher, and other first-grade teachers at the school were expected to help with the pupils, according to Gipson-Stevens.

When a parent told her daughter that Morales would not be returning to the classroom, her daughter began crying “before I could get the words out,” according to WGCL-TV.

“I just hope her family understands how inspirational and important she was to her students,” the parent said. “I’m not sure there’s much reassurance you can have in these times, but knowing she’s had an impact on kids’ lives like mine, I simply don’t know if we’ll ever be able to repay her.” This is a condensed version of the information.