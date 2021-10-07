The body of a missing 7-year-old child was discovered near his home, and an occult connection is being investigated.

The hunt for a missing 7-year-old boy in India came to an end on Tuesday when his body was discovered near his house.

The incident occurred in Maharashtra, a state in western India. According to the Hindustan Times, the child has been identified as Aarav Kesare by the police. A police officer confirmed the toddler was strangled to death during the autopsy.

Authorities have begun looking into an occult connection in the case after turmeric and vermilion were discovered near the child’s body. These artifacts, according to locals, are utilized in superstitious ceremonies.

The motive for the child’s murder has yet to be determined by the police. Officials believe the materials may have been meant to deflect the investigation.

“At this time, it cannot be determined whether it was a superstitious murder.” From every viewpoint, the investigation is ongoing. It is incorrect to term it a superstitious killing because there is no proof. According to the Hindustan Times, Kolhapur police superintendent Shailesh Balkawade remarked, “There are numerous teams working on this.”

On Oct. 2, the kid was reported missing near his home. His parents and older sibling were at home when he vanished, according to Times Now. The police have filed a murder charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation into the incident is proceeding.

In August, a 4-year-old was slaughtered by a priest in an occult ritual in order to heal an unexplained sickness.

In connection with the death, the victim’s father and a local temple priest were detained. The child’s body was discovered discarded in a river in Assam, India’s easternmost state. “We were notified on Monday by the victim’s eldest sister that her sister had been taken by some unknown persons while sleeping with two other siblings and their grandmother,” police inspector Sudhakar Singh told the Hindustan Times at the time. The victim’s body was discovered during the police search. “Preliminary research indicated that the priest claimed to have had a dream that he had an incurable sickness that could only be cured by sacrificing a kid,” Singh said.