The body of a man discovered in a park lake has been identified as a missing senior.

The discovery of a body in a lake at Birkenhead Park was verified by Merseyside Police to be that of missing John Connors.

Mr. Connors, 76, was last seen on November 30 on Bedford Road, Birkenhead.

“Officers have formally identified him and are assisting his family during this trying time.

“His death is being considered as unexplained, and a post mortem will be performed to determine the cause.”

A man was pronounced dead at Birkenhead Park in Wirral shortly after officers were contacted at 2.05pm, according to Merseyside Police.

On Thursday, a police presence remained at Birkenhead Park, with a section of the park closed to the public.