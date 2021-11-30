The body of a 6-year-old adopted girl has yet to be found, despite her parents’ plea of not guilty to murder.

According to The Associated Press, Isaac and Lehua Kalua, the adoptive parents of 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, pleaded not guilty to the child’s murder on Monday.

Isabella’s body has not been located, but her elder sister, who was also adopted by the Kaluas, told authorities she saw Isabella in a dog cage numerous times with duct tape around her nose and mouth, not breathing, according to court filings.

A grand jury indicted the Kaluas on murder and other counts earlier this month, and a judge refused them bail, according to KHON 2.

Isabella’s sister said authorities she saw her not breathing in the cage approximately a month before the Kaluas reported her stolen. Isabella was put in the bathtub and filled with water after her parents roused her up around 3:30 a.m., she said, to see if she would wake up, which she never did.

Isabella’s sister stated that she assisted her in being carried to her bed, but she had no idea what her parents did after that. Isabella was last seen on August 18 in the Kalua’s home, according to CCTV footage.

Isabella’s sister claims Isabella was put in the cage with duct tape “many times” because Lehua got weary of her getting up to eat in the middle of the night, claiming the Kaluas didn’t feed her, according to court documents acquired by KHON 2.

Isabella’s family has reacted to the initial court appearances and documents, saying they want want closure, even if it means learning Isabella is dead.

“No child has the right to be treated like a dog or a cat. No animal deserves to be harmed in such a heinous manner by monsters “Isabella’s biological aunt, Alena Kaeo, said KHON 2. “In terms of crying, I’ve pretty much exhausted all of my emotions. I’m so sad and angry right now. And all I want to do is fight the struggle of getting these ladies into a safer situation.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Kaluas appeared in court by video from jail on Monday for a brief hearing. Their attorneys were assigned by the court and entered not guilty pleas on their behalf. A judge has scheduled a trial for January.

The murder indictment against Lehua Kalua includes allegedly inflicting the damage that resulted in. This is a condensed version of the information.