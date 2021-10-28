The body of a 5-month-old baby was discovered wrapped in a blanket in the attic of a Kentucky home; the mother was arrested.

A lady was arrested after her 5-month-old newborn boy’s body was discovered wrapped in a blanket in the attic of her Kentucky house.

Shaylynn Curtis, 28, was arrested at her house on Tuesday after the body of her infant boy was discovered in the attic. According to Lex18, Curtis has been accused with mistreatment of a corpse.

Curtis’ pals, concerned for the infant’s safety, called the cops to report a dead youngster. Officers arrived at Curtis’ residence at 6 p.m. Tuesday and discovered the terrible find.

Curtis was residing with her baby at the time, investigators say, and the baby died sometime during the night of Oct. 25. According to the authorities, the cause of death is still being investigated.

Curtis is said to have taken her child’s remains to a friend’s residence after her child died. According to authorities, she returned home and covered the baby in a blanket before placing him in the attic.

Curtis did not attempt to phone 911 or seek medical care for the infant, according to investigators, according to WSPD Local 6.

Officials performed an autopsy on the infant on Wednesday and are awaiting the results to identify the exact cause of death. Curtis has been taken to Christian County Jail in the meanwhile.

