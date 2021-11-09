The bodies of two sisters who had been missing for six years have been discovered; their mother has been arrested.

Police in Pennsylvania have arrested a woman and her partner after discovering the purported remains of two young sisters at a home. Since 2015, the sisters have been missing.

The deaths of Jasmine Snyder, 4, and Nicole Snyder, 6, were discovered in the backyard of their mother Marie Snyder’s home at 653 Livermore Road in Williamsport by Old Lycoming Township Police.

Marie, 32, had been living there with her son, Jesse, 7, her partner, Echo Butler, 26, and Butler’s parents, Ronald and Michelle Butler, since 2015. The property on Livermore Road is owned by Ronald.

According to WOLF-TV, Child Services launched an inquiry in September when a medical practitioner informed the agency that Marie’s son Jesse was not enrolled in school, had speech problems, and was not potty trained.

When a representative from Lycoming County Children and Youth Services arrived at Marie’s house, she saw that the two young daughters, ages 8 and 11, were missing. On September 15, Marie told police that the daughters were staying with a friend and were being homeschooled. She refused to provide the authorities the friend’s name, but stated she would contact her, according to Penn Live.

On September 25, the agency questioned Marie’s girlfriend, Echo, who also stated that the girls were with a friend. Marie called the agency later that day to say her girls were out of state with a friend, but she didn’t know where they were.

Echo’s father Ronald informed Children and Youth the following day that Echo, Marie, and Jesse had packed their possessions and fled.

Joshua Snyder, the father of the missing girls, informed the child welfare agency that he hadn’t seen his kids since 2015 due to custody and protection from abuse orders.

The child service enlisted the assistance of police enforcement, who executed a search order at the residence. In October, police conducted a neighborhood poll and discovered that no one had seen the two girls. Michelle also claimed she had not seen the girls, claiming Marie had informed her they were with a friend out of state.

“Nicole Elizabeth Snyder died/was killed and subsequently buried in 2016,” according to a statement released by the police on Monday. “Jasmine Jean Snyder died/was killed and buried in 2017,” according to the statement.

Marie was arrested and charged with on Oct. 5 at her place of employment in Clinton County.