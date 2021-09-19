The bodies of nine unidentified people were discovered washed up on Merseyside beaches alone.

These are the terrible incidents of nine bodies washed up on Merseyside beaches that police are still trying to identify and trace back to their families.

Hundreds of unidentified bodies have been discovered across the United Kingdom, with some mysteries dating back decades.

Currently, the National Crime Agency UK has 11 Merseyside-based investigations listed, and police are still urgently trying to figure out who each individual is.

The oldest unexplained body in Merseyside was found in Morpeth Dock in 1972, while the most recent was a single decomposing foot washed up on the shoreline at Hightown Beach on November 17, 2004.

The most heinous and terrible example was that of a man who set himself on fire outside Liverpool Cathedral after first asking a passerby to care after his wife and children.

All of the bodies listed have been discovered washed up on beaches, with the exception of two.

Any information on unidentifiable people in cases of inexplicable deaths that comes to light, according to Merseyside Police, “would be thoroughly investigated.”

Anyone with information that can help our investigations should contact @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The photographs and information in the accompanying article were acquired from the UK Missing Persons Bureau website, which contains true images of the remains identified, and may be distressing to some individuals. They are distributed in order to assist police in locating persons who may recognize them and completing their investigations.

On November 17, 2004, a man’s decaying foot was discovered.

The foot was discovered washed ashore on the shore of Hightown Beach, still in a sock and trainer.

The man’s age ranged from 16 to 100, according to Merseyside Police.

The sock is described as dark in color, with the trademark ‘Wilson’ stamped on it.

The trainer is a British size 11 Kickers Tarmac training shoe, which is dark grey but may have been blue at one time.

There are no other details available.

On Southport Beach, the remains of a guy were discovered.

Merseyside Police made the finding on March 23, 2003.

