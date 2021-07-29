The BMW driver who hit and ran was nearly four times over the legal limit.

After being involved in an incident on the M6, a BMW driver who failed to halt was sentenced.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Peter Haronik, of Langsdale Street in Islington, Liverpool, was stopped by police while driving his BMW on the M5 on July 2.

A breath test revealed 130 micrograms of alcohol per 100 mililitres of breath, which is more than three times the legal limit of 35.

Haronik, 34, had failed to stop earlier that day when his BMW 5 Series was involved in an incident on the M6 in Walsall that damaged another vehicle.

Haronik pled guilty to both charges at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on July 5.

It was highlighted that his crimes were so serious because he supplied police false information and was severely impaired.

The fact that he was involved in an accident added to the case’s complexity.

Haronik received a 12-week prison sentence as well as a 37-month and 14-day driving ban.