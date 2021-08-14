The Bluecoat has announced the opening of a new exhibition honoring hundreds of its painters.

The Bluecoat has announced the details of its next exhibition, which will open in September at the arts facility.

The new exhibition is part of the Bluecoat’s new cultural legacies program, which aims to investigate the Bluecoat’s cultural legacy.

‘A Cultural Community’ will highlight the stories of all of the artists who have lived and worked at the Bluecoat during the last century.

Material from the center’s large collection will be used to detail past artists’ experiences, which will be shown alongside current resident artists’ work.

The new display will provide visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the Bluecoat’s efforts to “unlock creative development.”

“We associate groups of artists taking on and rehabilitating derelict buildings as a new occurrence, yet this tale started at Bluecoat in 1907, and continues today,” said Bryan Biggs, Director of Cultural Legacies at the Bluecoat.

“Artists have been the building’s lifeblood, and they’ve been instrumental in securing its continuation as an arts center. The Bluecoat is fortunate to be able to remain a hub for working studios in the middle of the city today, with such a dynamic creative community of artists, designers, and other practitioners.”

Along with the historical work, the exhibition will include the Bluecoat’s artists-in-residence and printmaking studios, allowing the audience to become acquainted with the present creative lineup.

A new series of pictures by current creative Sophie Traynor, as well as work by textile designer Nawal Gebreel, will be on show.

Merseyside artist Leo Fitzmaurice is also on the bill, having gathered a collection of past exhibitions and other pictures for the online archive.

“Having had a relationship with The Bluecoat since leaving art college, both showing in exhibitions and more recently as a studio member, I have chosen to base my selection from the archive on the works that have stayed with me over time,” said Leo, who has been a resident at the Bluecoat for over three years.

“In some ways, this collection is as much a chronicle of the Bluecoat’s history as it is an account of my interests as an artist.”

