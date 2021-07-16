The ‘Bloodthirsty Vampire’ admits to murdering ten children and sucking their blood while they were still alive.

Police claimed this week that a 20-year-old Kenyan man described as a “bloodthirsty vampire” admitted to murdering at least 10 children over the period of five years, in some cases draining their blood before killing them.

Masten Milimo Wanjala was detained on Wednesday in connection with the deaths of two children whose remains were discovered in a forested area in Nairobi, Kenya, according to the New York Post, citing Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Wanjala reportedly admitted to the “cold-blooded” murders of at least ten children between the ages of 12 and 13, including the two who were discovered, according to authorities.

“Wanjala slaughtered his victims in the most brutal manner possible, sometimes by draining blood from their veins before murdering them,” the CIA stated in a statement released late Wednesday.

“The vampire has been on a murdering rampage, primarily targeting children aged 12 to 13. He is responsible for several of the recent kidnappings in the city,” the report stated.

Wanjala began his killing spree five years ago, when he was only 16 years old, according to the police. He is suspected of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in Machakos County, east of Nairobi. According to officials, the killer swallowed the young girl’s blood before leaving her for dead.

According to the killer’s self-narration of the murders, Wanjala recruited two boys from Kitengala and Mlolongo before strangling them and putting their bodies in a sewer pipe. According to police, their bodies have yet to be found.

Wanjala also wanted 30,000 Kenyan shillings ($277) from one victim’s parents before killing him, according to ABS-CBN News, citing authorities.

According to the outlet, the bodies of numerous victims have still to be discovered.

Wanjala led officers to Gitaruru in Kabebe on the day of his arrest, where he had deposited the bodies of his newest Majengo victims.

Wanjala had knocked out all of his victims with a white drug that came in both liquid and powder form, which he either forced victims to drink or sprayed them with before killing them, according to detectives.

Wanjala was “unapologetic about his activities,” according to authorities, and told detectives that he “got a lot of joy from killing his victims.”

“[I]t is our belief that the criminal justice system will do justice to innocent souls while also relieving the burdens of the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.