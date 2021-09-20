The Blockchain Industry is Being Transformed by Bikdata.

Blockchain technology, which started as the foundation for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and is now spreading across a slew of industries, is simply a virtual ledger capable of recording and validating a large volume of digital transactions. Despite declining from a record high in 2018, annual funding to blockchain firms more than doubled in 2020 vs 2017. Blockchain is being used in a variety of industries, including insurance, gaming, and cannabis. Although Bitcoin’s prominence helped to demonstrate blockchain’s use in banking, entrepreneurs have come to feel the technology has the potential to alter a wide range of industries. Finally, the applications for a transparent, verifiable register of transaction data are almost limitless — especially since blockchains function on a decentralized platform with no need for central oversight, making them fraud-resistant.

Bikdata, which pioneered the concept of making a company’s data work for them, is at the forefront of the blockchain revolution. This up-and-coming digital company is looking forward to serve as the vehicle for upgrading old systems for businesses of all kinds by creating customisable ecosystems with end-to-end solutions via blockchain for businesses of all kinds.

When the team was invoicing our clients at the end of the month, they realized that when the invoices in SAP hit the accounting and time management tables, they would stay there for 90 days without being cleared for payment, resulting in a lag in delivery. Excessive lag periods in payment fulfillment were a constant effect of this. In certain situations, underprivileged consultants would go weeks without eating or sleep in their cars while waiting for invoices to be paid, despite the fact that these same consultants were doing all the hard work and installing these complex systems. That’s when we decided to build a solution based on blockchain technology that would allow us to settle invoices faster and more reliably while also giving back to those who deserved it. Bikdata was born a few years later.

The staff is extremely diversified, with decades of combined experience in database analysis, database programming, and database encryption, as well as paralleled experience in complicated business solutions and company development in over 20 countries. Their mission as a group is to commercialize data in order to increase global corporate efficiency while also offering new opportunities. Brief News from Washington Newsday.