The bloated body of a one-month-old baby was discovered floating in a watery grave.

A 1-month-old baby’s body was discovered floating in a watery tomb in India, with a black mark on her forehead.

On Thursday, residents near the Ambedkar Bridge in Gujarat’s western state observed a little object floating down the river. They initially mistook it for a doll. Eyewitnesses, on the other hand, suspected anything unusual and alerted the authorities.

When the police arrived on the scene, they dispatched swimmers to retrieve the object from the river, which they later discovered to be the body of a well-dressed baby.

According to The Times of India, the infant was dressed in a white strappy outfit with blue and pink flowers.

The authorities suspect the body had been in the water for some time since it was swollen. The black mark on the baby’s forehead has sparked speculation about an occult connection, as many people think such imprints fend off evil.

The police, on the other hand, did not confirm a cause of death or remark on the occult connection.

Authorities filed a “accidental death” report and initiated an investigation to track down the baby’s parents.

The police told The Times of India, “We are investigating the crime and aim to track down the perpetrators soon.”

Authorities suspect the baby’s body was tossed into the river. It was unclear whether the baby was still alive at the moment.

Investigators have begun looking at nearby CCTV footage to check if the criminals were captured on camera tossing the baby in the river.

According to local media GSTV, the baby’s body was sent to a local hospital for an autopsy to identify the exact cause and time of death. [According to Google Translate] The cops have found no signs of strangulation or harm on the baby so far.

