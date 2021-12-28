The blatant Christmas tree of a drug dealer, which played a role in his catastrophic demise.

As he adorned his Christmas tree with cash and narcotics, a shameless criminal reveled in his deeds.

Marvin Porcelli photographed the obnoxious holiday display, which was eventually recovered by authorities.

It adds to a growing body of evidence demonstrating his pivotal position in a huge narcotics cartel poised to spend the holidays behind prison.

The EncroChat drug gang’s empire is crumbling as members are sentenced to nearly 89 years in prison.

Porcelli was part of a criminal network that ran “a vast, professional, sophisticated, well-planned, well-organized, and successful” enterprise, according to Judge Anil Murray.

Judge Murray told him: “The conspiracy could not have operated without the actions you committed.” He was charged with storing, couriering, cutting, and supplying drugs on behalf of individuals higher up in the organization.

When police raided his partner’s Wavertree residence on March 1 of this year, they recovered roughly 1kg of cocaine.

Officers forced their way into the house and located Porcelli, who was asked if there were any drugs on the premises. “Class A medicines,” he simply said. Following that, they discovered two containers, each containing over 500g of cocaine, between the pillows of a bed. The medications were expected to be worth at least £37,000 in total.

Three weeks later, police raided his residence in Gray Street, Bootle, and discovered check lists and wraps of “white powder,” one of which was recovered from a pair of Ralph Lauren shorts.

A snapshot of a Christmas tree was recovered from one of numerous phones that were also found.

Porcelli admitted to conspiracies involving the distribution of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis.

The 47-year-old was a carer who had become involved in criminality as a result of drug debts, but he was now drug-free, according to the court.

He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.