The Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to ‘X’ off the name of their assistant coach from the Stanley Cup.

According to the Associated Press, Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz ordered the Hockey Hall of Fame to “X” off the name of an assistant coach who was engraved on the Stanley Cup.

Brad Aldrich, the assistant coach, was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the NHL team’s championship run in 2010.

In a letter to Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald, Wirtz claimed that Aldrich’s alleged acts should disqualify him from the Cup.

Wirtz stated, “I sincerely urge that the Hockey Hall of Fame consider ‘x-ing’ out his name on the Stanley Cup.” “While nothing can make up for what he did, putting his name on sports’ most coveted medal seems horribly wrong.” Although an engraved name cannot be removed off the trophy, the Hall of Fame can cover it up with a sequence of Xs. According to the Associated Press, Wirtz mentioned in his letter when the Hall of Fame decided to “X” out Basil Pocklington, the father of the former Edmonton Oilers owner, whose name was engraved and later covered up because he had no connection to the organization.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“That decision, among others, represents the Cup’s storied history of engraving blunders, misspellings, and errors that have ended up etched in silver, or been changed after the fact,” says Wirtz, alluding to Pocklington’s name being removed.

The letter was initially reported on by ESPN. The Associated Press sent a message to the Hall of Fame on Friday, requesting response.

After the Blackhawks released a report Tuesday describing how the team’s senior management handled the claims against Aldrich more than a decade ago, Wirtz and the team are picking up the pieces of the franchise’s shattered reputation.

The team commissioned the independent assessment after two lawsuits were filed against the team: one by former first-round pick Kyle Beach alleging sexual assault by Aldrich in 2010, and another by a former high school student who Aldrich was convicted of abusing in Michigan.

Rocky Wirtz claimed Tuesday that he and his son, Danny Wirtz, the team’s CEO, were first made aware of the allegations before Beach’s lawsuit was filed in May. This is a condensed version of the information.