The Black Market will be held at 24 Kitchen Street to honor the city’s black creatives.

This weekend, 24 Kitchen Street in Liverpool will host its first Black Market to honor the city’s Black-owned businesses and creatives.

24 Kitchen Street, a live music venue and creative hub in the Baltic Triangle, will host some of Liverpool’s Black community on October 24 to exhibit and sell their items as part of a month-long series of activities.

Friends, regulars, and members of the 24 Kitchen Street community, as well as individuals and businesses who have reached out to the venue to participate, are included.

Clothing, jewelry, trainers, cuisine, art, and many other items will be offered on the day.

“The goal behind our first Black Market event was to establish a location where local Black companies, creatives, and organizations could display, sell, and celebrate their work, produce, and achievements,” Gaia Ahuja, 24 Kitchen Street’s community co-ordinator, told The Washington Newsday.

“As one of Liverpool’s few Black-owned venues, it’s critical that we continue to work closely with our community as part of our year-round dedication to showcasing Black artists.”

“We intend to adjust this market more frequently throughout the year, and this is just the beginning.”

A number of exhibitors have already been announced by the venue.

“The Black Market will center on photography by Anthony Wilde, Rubi Deschamps, and Jade Edwards,” Gaia noted. There will be live workshops and demos from new trainer series Fresh Out The Box, children’s games and storytelling by Patrick Graham and Paislie Reid, and a presentation by Michaela Hall about The City Of Liverpool College’s new Afro Textured hair programme.

“Deserts by Dre and RayRayz Caribbean have provided us with food.”

“There will also be information resources from the Merseyside Caribbean Centre, elev8, Liverpool Black Men’s Group, and The Anthony Walker Foundation, our program’s lead partners.”

Visitors can expect an engaging environment where they may interact with, support, and empower Black talent on the day.

“Visitors may expect a selection of local DJs, from RnB, Hip Hop, House, Neo-Soul, and more, to soundtrack and curate the market,” Gaia stated.

