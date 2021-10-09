The Bite of a 14-Foot-Long Deadly Snake A 60-year-old man was found with a reptile wrapped around his neck.

In India, a 60-year-old man was killed by a poisonous snake he had wrapped around his neck.

On Wednesday, the guy was said to have discovered the 14-foot-long king cobra in a paddy field in his hamlet in Assam’s eastern state. He instantly seized the deadly lizard and placed it around his neck to show it off to the locals. According to India Today, he then began dancing with the king cobra while holding it inappropriately.

The snake bit the man in retaliation. The incident was captured on the phones of those who had encircled the man and were watching him display the lizard. The man was hurried to a hospital after being bitten, according to reports, but medics ruled him dead. Raghunandan Bhumij was the victim, according to East Mojo.

Later, a forest service team arrived on the site and rescued the snake. The reptile was set free in a tropical setting. It’s unclear whether the man has any prior snake-handling experience.

The world’s largest venomous snake, the king cobra, is found primarily in jungles from India to Southeast Asia, including the Philippines and Indonesia. The snake can reach a maximum length of 18 feet. The king cobra, according to Britannica, is an energetic hunter that preys nearly exclusively on other snakes. They live in woodlands and rice fields, and they occasionally enter human areas.

A woman died from a snake bite in August after wrapping the reptile around her neck during a religious ritual. The woman assumed the snake was a Hindu god’s emissary. When she saw the snake, she was leaving her house to attend a religious ritual. Before attending the wedding, the woman took up the large snake and put it around her neck. The woman was immediately bitten multiple times by the reptile, and she passed out with the snake still coiled around her neck. A local magician appeared and claimed to be able to resurrect her. However, he was unsuccessful, and the woman was pronounced dead.