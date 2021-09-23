The Bitcoin Foundation’s website has been hacked as part of a “Double Your Money” scam.

Visitors to Bitcoin.org were unable to access the website after it was hacked and a fraudulent message offering to double their money was displayed to them.

The website was unreachable as of Thursday morning, with visitors receiving an error message when they attempted to access it.

A pop-up message asking visitors to donate money to a Bitcoin wallet was circulated earlier on Thursday, according to CoinDesk, a cryptocurrency news website.

The cash would then be quadrupled and returned, according to a post on the website, and the Bitcoin Foundation would be doing so as a manner of “giving back to the community.”

The offer was “restricted” to the first 10,000 customers who could take advantage of the offer, according to the site.

It featured a QR code for the wallet, and any effort to use the website’s other functions was restricted, preventing visitors from progressing past the hoax message.

