The Bishop of Wisconsin slams Biden for reversing his anti-abortion stance.

Joe Biden was chastised by a Wisconsin bishop on Friday after the president stated that life does not begin at conception, contradicting prior statements he has made on the subject.

Bishop Donald Hying of Madison tweeted, “People always thought that President Biden was personally opposed to abortion.”

“Today, he said, ‘I appreciate those who believe life begins at conception and all,’ he said. “I don’t agree, but I respect it.” We’ve all learnt the terrible and disturbing truth today,” Hying continued.

President Biden was always said to be personally opposed to abortion. “I appreciate individuals who believe life begins at conception and all, I respect that—I don’t agree, but I respect that,” he stated today. We’ve all learnt the unpleasant and upsetting truth today.

September 3, 2021 — Bishop Donald Hying (@bishophying)

After the United States Supreme Court upheld a Texas statute that significantly restricts abortion access, Biden made his remarks on Friday. It makes it illegal to perform abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy and allows individuals to sue doctors and others who help women obtain abortions. A successful lawsuit can result in a reward of up to $10,000.

The president, a devout Catholic, slammed the Supreme Court’s decision, calling it “an unprecedented assault on fundamental rights under Roe v. Wade,” a landmark abortion case decided by the court in 1973.

When asked about what his administration will do to defend abortion rights at the federal level on Friday, Biden replied that the Texas law’s “most destructive thing” is that it “kind of establishes a vigilante system.”

“And it just seems, I know this sounds absurd, almost un-American,” Biden added.

“I respect folks who oppose Roe v. Wade and their viewpoints. I appreciate folks who believe life begins at conception and all that; I don’t agree with them, but I accept them. The president said, “I’m not going to put that on anyone.”

Biden’s statement on Friday appears to contradict previous remarks about his Catholic convictions. “I was prepared to agree that the moment of conception is a human life and being,” Biden stated in a 2015 interview with the Catholic magazine America.

“However, I’m not willing to say that to other God-fearing or non-God-fearing people. This is a condensed version of the information.