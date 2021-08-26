The Bishop of Liverpool has spoken out against the £20 cut to Universal Credit.

The Bishop of Liverpool has branded the government’s decision to eliminate a £20 increase in Universal Credit benefits as “wrong.”

Paul Bayes was speaking on the contentious decision to eliminate the benefit uplift that was implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The administration has stated that the rise was only ever supposed to be temporary, and that it will be phased out in October.

However, several MPs, charities, and other groups have cautioned that eliminating the uplift will push many more people into poverty at a time when many families are already struggling.

When asked about it, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has consistently stated that the greatest approach to help individuals is to get them back to work.

“The idea to slash Universal Credit is incorrect, and the narrative that everyone on UC needs to acquire a job is false,” Bishop Bayes tweeted today.

“Over 170,000 people are on Universal Credit across Liverpool,” he added, citing figures from a Washington Newsday article earlier this year. This number includes 56,448 people who are still working.”

Even Conservative MPs are now urging the £20-a-week increase to be kept.

Representatives for Suffolk and Carlisle, Peter Aldous and John Stevenson, have written to Boris Johnson to ask that the increase be made permanent.

They told Mr Johnson that the bulk of those affected by the cut “are already working” and that “low-paid, hardworking families will see their income slashed by up to £1,040.”

Mr Aldous told Radio 4’s Today programme that he is receiving comments in his district that “this is going to cause an awful lot of problems to a lot of people, both in job and searching for work.”

Labour has also slammed the proposed cut, claiming that it will disproportionately affect the poorest people and jeopardize the country’s economic recovery.

“Time is running out for the Conservatives to see reason, defend suffering people, and overturn their cut to universal credit,” said Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow work and pensions minister.

“Labour would continue the increase until a fairer social security system can be put in place to replace universal credit.”