The birthday wish of one of Liverpool’s “most difficult canine cases” is to finally find love.

A dog who is reported to be one of the most difficult canine inhabitants a Liverpool rescue center has ever seen has a birthday wish to finally find love.

Jackson, who is currently at Freshfields Animal Rescue, has a low level of trust in humans, making him a high-risk bite victim when he feels threatened.

Last week, on what the team dubbed “Jackson’s big MOT day,” the adorable pup was sedated so that his blood could be drawn, his booster injected, his teeth and ears examined, and he could have a much-needed groom.

Unfortunately, it was discovered during the comprehensive check up that the Jack Russell Terrier has a grade three cardiac murmur, which will need to be monitored.

His blood results also revealed that one of his liver levels is slightly elevated, indicating that he should be monitored closely.

“We know he looks very charming but behind those large brown button eyes lurks a very confused and anxious little boy,” the team revealed on social media after sharing the heartbreaking news.

“Jackson only trusts a few people, and even when he does, he will not accept being harmed in any way, making grooming him a near-impossible chore.

“It was a stressful day for everyone concerned, but Jackson is now lot more at ease. We adore Jackson, and while he is secure at the rescue, we will never give up hope of finding him a permanent home.”

Jackson ended himself in the middle after his elderly owner died and the lady in charge of the home was unable to handle him on her own. He’s in his own quiet room since he’s improved his behavior since having unfettered access to a private yard throughout the day.

The tri-colored dog is approaching his 12th birthday in November and is looking for some new soft toys and senior dog treats.

If Jackson is to be successfully rehomed, he will require very specific circumstances due to his difficulties. You can learn more about him here if you think you might be the special someone he’s looking for.

Jackson will require an adult-only residence with no children and no visitors. “The summary has come to an end.”