The birthday of a Pontins girl was marred by “continuous screaming” and a 4 a.m. wake-up call.

A father of three claims that his daughter’s birthday celebration at Pontins was marred by “continuous yelling” and loud music played till 4 a.m.

Anthony Southall, his wife Rebecca, his son Benjamin, and daughters Addison and Presley paid a visit to the Southport holiday park on Monday, July 26.

The vacation was scheduled for Addison’s fifth birthday, and the family had planned to stay for four nights, but they felt there was “no way” they could remain the entire time. The Southall family checked out first thing Tuesday morning.

“The chalet was filthy, there was pubic hair all over the bathroom,” Anthony, who had driven 100 miles with his family for the excursion, told The Washington Newsday.

“The floor was black with grime and damp, but not wet in the sense that it had been mopped.”

He further said that there was “continuous yelling” and that music was “blasted” until 4 a.m.

The family was also underwhelmed by the park’s arcade.

“Everything was out of order,” Anthony explained, “and we kept having to get our money back when machines devoured it.”

“One of the two-pence machines had been shattered, and there was shards of glass all over the place. When we told a member of staff, they simply shrugged and remarked, “It always happens.”

“We told the receptionist it was because the holiday park is a’s***hole,’ and she just laughed,” Anthony added.

The Southall family wanted to make the most of their trip after traveling more than 100 miles for their vacation.

So they spent the day in Blackpool Pleasure Beach, which they said the kids enjoyed, before returning home.

“We usually go to Haven, and I know you get what you pay for,” Anthony added, “but this was outrageous.”

He claims he has called and emailed Pontins owner Britannia to request a refund, but has not received a response.

Britannia was contacted for comment but had not responded by the time this article was published.