The birthday of a 15-year-old girl who was killed by a vehicle was marred by lowlifes’ “disgusting behavior.”

A heartbroken mother was “disgusted” to discover her teenage daughter’s memorial plaque had been removed after she was killed by a reckless driver.

Courtney Ellis, 14, of Haydock, St Helens, was killed in a car accident on Blackbrook Road shortly before 10 p.m. on September 19, 2020.

Courtney had been in a park with a friend and her sister when the accident occurred. The adolescent, whose mother described her as “bubbly” and with a “wonderful sense of humour,” was rushed to the hospital and eventually died of her injuries.

Merseyside Police arrested two teens in connection with her murder at the time, but they were later freed and the inquiry is still ongoing.

Angela Burke was “disgusted” and “shocked” to discover Courtney’s memorial plaque had been stolen from her bench as she prepared to celebrate her daughter’s 15th birthday last week.

Angela told the ECHO that her father had visited the bench the night before, and she drove by and saw it was still there.

However, when a family friend arrived with balloons on Courtney’s birthday morning, Angela was informed that it had been “scraped off.”

Angela stated, ” “My friend went to place balloons there on Courtney’s birthday, the 16th, at 9 a.m., and said the plaques had been stolen – the bench was still there, but the plaque was gone. I felt it was horrible the night before her birthday as well.

“I wasn’t sad; instead, I was enraged. It was her birthday today, so I wondered who did it.

“I was taken aback. I told myself that I couldn’t let this get to me. I mentally prepared myself, Morgan, and everyone else to head over to view the bench. However, traveling to commemorate this day is difficult enough.

“When the bench was put down and we were waiting for the plaque it didn’t feel like a memorial bench for Courtney, it was just a bench. But I loved it before the plaque was there, and now it doesn’t seem right.”

In April, a new memorial bench and tree in Courtney’s honor were unveiled, with a “unique” statement from Courtney, according to Angela “would be ideal. The summary comes to a close.