The birthday desire of the rescue center is to rehome a “ladies’ guy” Foxhound.

For their 22nd birthday, Dogs Trust Merseyside is making a special wish to rehome a Foxhound known as a “ladies’ guy.”

The seven-year-old is also described as a “easy-going child with a big personality” who makes others smile every day.

He favors female canines to male dogs when exploring the grounds in true Hound fashion.

“He’s not always sure how to engage with the chaps, but will typically walk with anyone,” a spokeswoman for the UK’s largest canine care organisation told TeamDogs.

“When Rambler is out walking, he makes a lot of noise, especially when he sees another dog and pulls to go to them. His new family should be aware of his outspokenness.”

Rambler was returned to Dogs Trust due to noise concerns from the neighborhood. It’s worth noting that Rambler prefers the sound of his own voice, so a rural home where he can take relaxing walks would be great for him.

He recently enjoyed doggie cupcakes cooked by a member of staff at Dogs Trust Merseyside, which was celebrating its 22nd birthday.

Staff have found new homes for almost 13,000 dogs since starting in August 1999, and they wish to thank dog lovers for their continued support.

“It is wonderful that we are celebrating 22 years of finding dogs their ideal homes, but of course the last year or two has been extraordinary for everyone,” said Georgina Lowery, Manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside. Regardless, our sponsors have been incredible, and many people who wanted to bring a dog into their lives chose to adopt.

“We made sure our dogs had everything they needed throughout the pandemic, from walks and lots of one-on-one time with workers to training and goodies.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of dog lovers all throughout the region and beyond, so we’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped us over the previous 22 years, especially in the last 18 months.”

"Rambler is a great dog with a personality as huge as his bark!" Georgia added. He is extremely affable and enjoys social situations, and.