The birth of a baby shark in an all-female tank could be a scientific first.

In an Italian aquarium, a smooth-hound shark was recently born into an all-female tank. According to biologists, this could be the first asexual birth in the species’ history.

The mother has been living in a tank with one other female at the Acquario di Cala Gonone in Sardinia, Italy, for the past ten years, according to Italian media AGI. According to the publication, specialists believe the kid, a female named “Ispera,” which means “hope,” is a parthenogenesis clone of its mother.

Asexual reproduction in which an egg is generated without fertilization is known as parthenogenesis. “The term parthenogenesis is derived from the Greek terms parthenos, which means ‘virgin,’ and genesis, which means ‘origin,’” according to Britannica.com. More than 2,000 species are thought to reproduce parthenogenetically, according to experts.

A polar cell is used to fill the space left by a sperm cell when an organism reproduces parthenogenetically.

There are two types of parthenogenesis, according to National Geographic: automixis and apomixis. “Slightly shuffles the mother’s genes to make offspring that are close to the mother but not exact clones,” according to automixis, which has been observed in sharks. Apomixis produces exact clones; nevertheless, this type of apomixis is more common in plants.

The majority of creatures known to reproduce by parthenogenesis are tiny invertebrates like wasps and bees, according to the study. More than 80 vertebrates have been documented to undergo the procedure, with fish and lizards accounting for half of the cases.

Parthenogenesis has long been thought to be the consequence of “extreme conditions,” according to the BBC. Because the process is difficult to see in the wild, it has only been reported in captivity, where there are no other options, like in the case of Ispera’s mother.

Still, the process is uncommon among sharks, which is why Ispera piqued scientists’ interest.

If DNA testing show that Ispera is the result of parthenogenesis, she will be the first smooth-hound shark to be born asexually.

The aquarium, ecstatic by the news, shared a video of Ispera swimming around her tank on social media.

The caption reads, “An amazing pink ribbon at Cala Gonone’s Acquario.” “[Parthenogenesis] is feasible in nature, but this would be the first reported occurrence of Mustelus mustelus [smooth-hound shark] parthenogenesis. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more information.”

